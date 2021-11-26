Campbell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares during the quarter. Hersha Hospitality Trust makes up 1.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 354,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

HT opened at $10.02 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

