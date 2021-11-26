Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 2.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO opened at $207.27 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.