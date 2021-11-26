Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.48 million-$933.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.36 million.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $48.27 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

