Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE: CAR.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT was given a new C$70.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.50 to C$69.50.

11/12/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.50 to C$65.00.

11/12/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

10/20/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.50 to C$70.50.

10/1/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties REIT was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded down C$0.81 on Friday, reaching C$58.10. The company had a trading volume of 144,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,953. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.