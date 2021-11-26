Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.22.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE:CM opened at $117.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after buying an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after buying an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.