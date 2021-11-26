Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.37 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $15.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$160.73.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$149.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$144.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$107.44 and a 1-year high of C$152.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.89 billion.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$342,976. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.