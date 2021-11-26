Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,494,768.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.45, for a total transaction of C$1,494,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,647,757.98.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$953,911.80.

On Friday, October 8th, William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$52.46. 8,154,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,089,566. The firm has a market cap of C$61.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.20. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$55.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599994 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.90.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

