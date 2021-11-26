Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.01.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after buying an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

