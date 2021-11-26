Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.22

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.22 and traded as high as C$35.53. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 89,064 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 37.66.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

