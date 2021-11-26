Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.22

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.22 and traded as high as C$35.53. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 89,064 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion and a PE ratio of 37.66.
In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.