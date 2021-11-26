Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 232 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $668.32 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.64 and a 200-day moving average of $602.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.