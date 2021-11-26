Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,628.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,476.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,437.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $975.00 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

