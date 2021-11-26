Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,240. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $365.56 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.73 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

