Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $658.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $641.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

