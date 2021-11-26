Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,288.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $131.22 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The firm has a market cap of $370.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

