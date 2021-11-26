Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $5.09. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 9,600 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CFPUF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

