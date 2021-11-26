Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 21,897 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 5.74% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $41,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3,434.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 111,272 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 148,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 55,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,563. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

