Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,197 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned about 0.08% of Atmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

NYSE ATO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,039. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

