Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,444,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.83. 2,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

