Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 168.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,091,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $369.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

