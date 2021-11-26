Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $62,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $294.59 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

