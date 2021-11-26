Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

VTI stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $185.54 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

