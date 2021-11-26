Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $13.89 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 81.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Pfizer stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

