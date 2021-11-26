Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $8.94 Million Stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 1.21% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,415,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 554,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 435,023 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 290,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 223,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,820. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

