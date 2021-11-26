Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $93.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.40. 120,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.64 and a 200 day moving average of $441.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

