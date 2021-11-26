Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 524,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,936. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

