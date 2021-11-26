Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 48,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

NYSE JPM traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,790. The company has a market cap of $472.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

