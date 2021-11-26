Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. 286,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,224,784. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.