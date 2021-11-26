Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.09% of Organon & Co. worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

OGN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,928. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

