Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 16,266 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $112.20. 51,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,990. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

