Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 2,649 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $85.16. 46,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,274. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

