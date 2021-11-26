Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 9,746 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 164,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,070. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

