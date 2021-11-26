Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.06

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and traded as high as $45.60. Capgemini shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 25,535 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

