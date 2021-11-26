Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,704 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 284.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $315.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.61. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.