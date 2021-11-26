Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,779 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

NYSE PAGS opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

