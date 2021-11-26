Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,623 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $122.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

