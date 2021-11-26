Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in salesforce.com by 26.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 11,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $289.17 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

