Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $471.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.64 and its 200-day moving average is $441.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.