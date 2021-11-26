Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

IMCB opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

