Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,882 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.