Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,064 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 150,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

