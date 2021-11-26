Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,064.94

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,064.94 ($66.17) and traded as high as GBX 5,140 ($67.15). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,130 ($67.02), with a volume of 48,402 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £914.68 million and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,064.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,980.59.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

