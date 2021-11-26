Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,689 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $155.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

