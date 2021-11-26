Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

CPXWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

