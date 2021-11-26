Cardano Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $52.02 billion and approximately $3.02 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002886 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00194538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.00737982 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00075548 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

