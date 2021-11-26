CareTech (LON:CTH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $616.94

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.94 ($8.06) and traded as low as GBX 577 ($7.54). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 577 ($7.54), with a volume of 146,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £653.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 635.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 616.94.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

