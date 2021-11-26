Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,827 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on CUK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE CUK opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

