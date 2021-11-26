Carry Market Cap Reaches $156.84 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 60.6% against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $156.84 million and approximately $93.53 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00105261 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005630 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,750,011 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

