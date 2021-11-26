Cartesi (CTSI) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Cartesi has a market cap of $457.53 million and approximately $117.17 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00073373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00097423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.92 or 0.07434692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,709.89 or 1.00162310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,920,031 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

