Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $197.46 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.58 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.70.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

