Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $130.48

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $130.48 and last traded at $130.48, with a volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.95.

Separately, Citigroup raised Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

